Samsung Electronics pays highest salaries to outside directors, corporate tracker finds
Published: 12 Mar. 2025, 09:37
Samsung Electronics ranked first in average salaries for outside directors among major listed companies in Korea last year, a corporate tracker said Wednesday.
According to CEO Score, Samsung Electronics paid an average of 183.3 million won ($126,000) per outside director in 2024, the highest among 247 companies surveyed out of the country's top 500 firms by market capitalization.
Despite this leading position, the figure marked a 9.8 percent decline from the previous year.
The average salary was calculated by dividing the total payroll for outside directors by the annual average number of directors employed by the company, CEO Score added.
Following Samsung Electronics, SK Telecom ranked second with an average salary of 156.8 million won. SK hynix recorded 153.7 million won, followed by SK Corp. with 152 million won and SK Square with 146 million won.
A total of 29 companies provided annual salaries of 100 million won or more on average to their outside directors last year.
Among them, 26 were affiliates of South Korea's top four business groups — Samsung, SK, Hyundai Motor and LG.
Samsung Group led the list with 13 affiliates offering high outside director salaries, followed by SK Group with nine affiliates. Hyundai Motor Group and LG Group each had two affiliates on the list.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
