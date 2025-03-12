Korea's spring travel campaign launches with benefits, discounts offered for tourists
It's time to retire those long winter puffer jackets and start planning the perfect spring outing as the warm breeze settles on the Korean Peninsula.
In celebration of spring's arrival, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has unveiled an ambitious nationwide campaign designed to reinvigorate domestic travel.
To revitalize domestic tourism, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, in collaboration with the Korea Tourism Organization, is launching an extensive spring travel campaign, offering a variety of benefits and events designed to encourage people to explore the beauty of the Korean Peninsula.
Thanks to the Tourism Ministry's efforts to attract more foreign travelers to the country over the past couple of years, signs of recovery have been evident, nearly reaching pre-pandemic levels. However, domestic travel has struggled due to a prolonged economic downturn and a rise in outbound travels, according to the ministry.
To counter this, the government has set an ambitious goal: surpassing last year’s domestic travel numbers by at least 1 percent over a three-month campaign from March to May. Looking back at last year's figures, June’s "Travel Month" campaign saw 235 million domestic trips and 13.54 trillion won ($9.28 billion) in tourist spending. In light of this, the ministry says that this year's goal is feasible.
Under the slogan “This Spring, Travel is Trendy and Local Tourism Thrives,” the campaign features a dedicated website (korean.visitkorea.or.kr/travelmonth/main) where travelers can access discount coupons, browse upcoming events and explore personalized travel itineraries.
Starting in March, the government said it has released a total of 300,000 discount coupons that can be used within the month, introducing lodging options that offer discounts of at least 20,000 to 30,000 won per stay. Korea’s high-speed KTX trains and rental cars will also be discounted by 30 to 50 percent. To take advantage of these offers, visitors must book through the official campaign website.
One of the highlighted destinations this season is Suwon, the historic city located just south of Seoul.
Designated the Culture Ministry’s Tourist Destination of the Year in December, Suwon is home to Hwaseong Fortress, a Unesco World Heritage site that dates back to the late 18th century. In March, the city is offering a 20 percent discount on entrance tickets to Hwaseong Haenggung, a royal retreat within the fortress grounds. The area, which is also home to the famous Haengnidan-gil, has emerged as a vibrant hub of history, culture and art.
Visitors can also book free guided walking tours, which trace the fortress walls lined with cherry blossoms. Reservations are available through the Suwon Cultural Foundation's website.
Suwon also serves as the location for a number of Korean drama filming sites — JTBC's hit drama "Itaewon Class” (2020), tvN's "Twenty-Five Twenty-One” (2022) and, most recently, "Lovely Runner" (2024), also from tvN.
For those planning a day trip, the campaign website suggests a full itinerary that begins at Hwaseong Haenggung at 10 a.m., followed by a visit to Haenggung-dong, a district known for its charming cafes. A unique highlight is Flying Suwon, a tethered hot-air balloon that offers panoramic views of the historic neighborhood from above.
In the afternoon, visitors can try gukgung, or traditional archery, at Yeonmudae, a former military training ground within the fortress. Another option is the Hwaseong Eocha, a tourist train that circles the city’s historic sites.
By evening, Suwon’s culinary scene takes center stage. The city is famous for its wanggalbi, or “king-sized ribs,” a dish with roots in Suwon’s former cattle markets. Another local specialty, Suwon Wang Galbi Tongdak, offers a unique take on fried chicken, inspired by the flavors featured in the 2019 film "Extreme Job."
Visitors are encouraged to stay past sunset, when Banghwasuryujeong Pavilion, a scenic fortress lookout, is illuminated. The pavilion and its adjacent Yongyeon Pond have long been favored picnic spots among locals, but their nighttime glow offers a particularly atmospheric experience.
As part of the campaign, Suwon’s local government is distributing exclusive discount coupons via KakaoTalk, Korea’s most widely used messaging app.
The campaign website also includes information on pet-friendly, family-friendly and wheelchair-accessible travel options. For those feeling overwhelmed by the sheer number of choices, an AI-powered travel planner suggests personalized itineraries based on selected dates and interests. The website also allows users to browse others’ itineraries and access reviews.
Food enthusiasts can download the "Taste Tour Korea" booklet, a gastronomic guide curated by Huh Young-man, a celebrated cartoonist and the creator of "Shikgaek" (2002-10), a comic series about Korean cuisine. Divided into three sections, the booklet introduces regional specialties, their historical significance and recommended restaurants across the country.
"Through this campaign, we aim to make travel both affordable and unforgettable while revitalizing local economies," said Culture Minister Yu In-chon. "The ministry remains committed to enhancing domestic travel experiences and strengthening regional tourism industries."
