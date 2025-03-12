Digital installations allow visitors to enjoy Korea's royal palaces — without the crowds

K-Royal Culture Festival to run for 9 days in April

Heritage status of Joseon Dynasty document set to be canceled after stolen property revelation

Tickets to go on sale for nighttime tours of Gyeongbok, Changdeok palaces

Intense conservation efforts restore 19th-century Korean artifacts now on view in Seoul

