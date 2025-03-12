Tickets to go on sale for nighttime tours of Gyeongbok, Changdeok palaces
Published: 12 Mar. 2025, 14:30
- YIM SEUNG-HYE
As spring arrives, Korea’s historic palaces will once again open their gates after sundown for two highly anticipated nighttime tours.
The Korea Heritage Service announced Wednesday that its seasonal evening programs at Gyeongbok Palace and Changdeok Palace will resume next month.
This year, to ensure broader public access to these highly sought-after events — where tickets have traditionally sold out rapidly — a new lottery-based reservation system will be introduced. The Heritage Service also added that it will newly introduce foreign-language guided tours to increase international visitors to the palace.
The two programs — "Starlight Night Tour at Gyeongbok Palace" and "Moonlight Tour at Changdeok Palace" — have different application deadlines and ticket prices.
'Starlight Night Tour at Gyeongbok Palace'
Gyeongbok Palace’s signature nighttime experience will run from April 2 through May 17, welcoming visitors every Wednesday through Sunday. Two sessions will be held each evening at 6:40 p.m. and 7:40 p.m. Participants will be treated to a traditional royal dining experience, a Korean classical music performance and a guided exploration of the palace’s northern section.
This year’s tour will feature a special exhibition celebrating Unesco’s recognition of jang — Korea’s traditional fermented sauce — as intangible cultural heritage. A designated photo zone will be set up at the palace’s janggo (fermentation storage area), and a short theatrical performance will depict the lives of palace attendants and high-ranking court ladies.
Visitors will also gain rare access to Chwihyanggyo, the bridge at Hyangwonjeong Pavilion, which is typically closed to the public. Lottery applications can be made through Ticketlink (www.ticketlink.co.kr) with winners allowed to purchase up to two tickets.
Applications for the lottery will open on March 13 at 2 p.m. and close on March 19 at 2 p.m. Winners will be announced on March 20 at 5 p.m., and they will have a four-day priority booking period starting March 21 at 2 p.m. Any remaining tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis beginning March 26 at 2 p.m. Tickets cost 60,000 won ($41) per person.
'Moonlight Tour at Changdeok Palace'
The "Moonlight Tour at Changdeok Palace" will take place from April 10 through June 15, operating Thursday through Sunday. Six sessions will be held nightly, between 7:20 p.m. and 8:10 p.m.
Participants will enter through Geumho Gate, carrying traditional Korean lanterns known as cheongsachorong, and begin a guided journey through historic sites including Injeongjeon, Nakseonjae and Yeongyeongdang. The tour will feature a daegeum (bamboo flute) performance at Sangnyangjeong Pavilion. The evening will conclude with royal court dances and music at Yeongyeongdang, accompanied by traditional Korean refreshments.
Lottery applications will be accepted, also via Ticketlink, from March 17 at 2 p.m. until March 23 at 2 p.m., with winners announced on March 25 at 5 p.m. Winners can purchase tickets from 2 p.m. on March 26 for four days. Any remaining tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis beginning March 31 at 2 p.m. Tickets cost 30,000 won per person.
Foreign language tours and special reservations
Foreign-language guided tours will also be available this year. Reservations for these programs can be made through Creatrip (www.creatrip.com) starting April 2 at 9 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis.
The "Starlight Night Tour at Gyeongbok Palace" will offer English-language tours from May 14 to 17, while the "Moonlight Tour at Changdeok Palace" will provide guided tours in English, Chinese and Japanese on May 18 and 25, as well as June 1 and 8.
A limited number of tickets will be available for phone reservations (1588-7890) for individuals aged 65 and older, as well as for people with disabilities.
