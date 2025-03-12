 Seoul Light DDP show 'Poetry of Time' wins iF Design Award
Seoul Light DDP show 'Poetry of Time' wins iF Design Award

Published: 12 Mar. 2025, 18:43
The Seoul Light DDP show, titled ″Poetry of Time,″ at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza in central Seoul in August 2024 [SEOUL DESIGN FOUNDATION]

A Seoul Light DDP media facade show was named a recipient of the iF Design Award 2025, the Seoul Design Foundation said Wednesday. 
 
The show is categorized in interior architecture and culture exhibitions.
 

The entry piece was Seoul Light DDP’s latest show from August 2024, which digitally reinterpreted nine abstract paintings by Kim Whanki (1913-1974). The show, titled “Poetry of Time,” was created to observe Dongdaemun Design Plaza’s (DDP) 10th anniversary and the 50th anniversary of Kim’s death.
 
For Seoul Light DDP, media art is projected on the landmark’s exterior, which is comprised of amorphous panels that span 222 meters (728 feet), during a set time for roughly two weeks.
 
It was initially held twice a year but the foundation said that it will be held three times going forward, once each in the fall, winter and summer seasons.
 
Seoul Light DDP has previously won accolades at the Red Dot Design Award and the International Design Excellence Awards, or IDEA, both in 2023.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags ddp award

