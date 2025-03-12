A forsaken monument that no one seeks (KOR)

In the very heart of Seoul stands a solitary stone monument. Yet, few people know of its existence. Even those who do often choose to ignore it. On rare occasions, some even hurl insults at it. The monument is located at the corner of the Kyobo Building at the Gwanghwamun intersection, a place where thousands pass by each day. And yet, it remains outside the realm of public interest.The monument is called theChinggyeongbimeaning Monument of Celebration and Commendation. It was erected by Emperor Gojong himself. When I ask my students in class, “How long did Gojong reign?” most estimate around a decade — some say as little as four or five years — while others stretch it to 10. In reality, he held the throne for an astonishing 44 years. How did he manage to retain power for so long during such a tumultuous period? The answer is simple: he devoted himself entirely to preserving his own rule. Matters of state, the well-being of the people or the fate of the nation were secondary concerns to him. To maintain his wealth and privileges, he aligned himself with Japan when it suited him, turned to China when necessary and occasionally sought support from Russia. Through this relentless maneuvering, he managed to hold onto his throne for 44 years — making his reign the third longest in the 500-year history of the Joseon Dynasty, after those of kings Yeongjo and Sukjong.It is no exaggeration to say that his primary concern was his own glory. In 1902, to commemorate his 40th year on the throne, he commissioned Chinggyeongbi. The monument reportedly cost 1 million won at the time, a staggering sum given that the national budget for that year was around 8 million won. One-eighth of the country’s entire budget was spent on a self-congratulatory celebration. And just three years later, the nation fell to foreign rule with the signing of the Eulsa Treaty in 1905.There are those who attempt to glorify Gojong as a remarkable figure, but such claims are difficult to accept. Regardless of how history is interpreted, the greatest responsibility for the loss of the nation rests squarely on his shoulders. This is an undeniable historical truth. Whenever I see Chinggyeongbi, shrouded in darkness within its stone enclosure, I am overwhelmed with thoughts. The suffering of our ancestors — who were driven to exile in Manchuria and North Gando because of an inept leader — fills me with boundless rage. For these reasons and more, I struggle to muster even a shred of human sympathy for Gojong.At Gwanghwamun intersection, an unexpected burst of spring sunlight crashes down like cymbals, loud and resounding.서울의 가장 중심거리에 비석이 하나 있다. 하지만 대부분의 사람은 모른다. 설사 알더라도 애써 무시한다. 드물지만 욕을 하는 사람도 있다. 광화문 네거리, 교보빌딩 코너에 있다. 그 앞을 지나가는 사람의 숫자는 엄청나다. 하지만 비석은 사람들의 관심 밖에 있다.비석의 이름은 칭경비다. 고종이 스스로 세웠다. “고종의 재위 기간은?” 가끔 수업 중 물어보면 대부분 10년 안팎으로 답한다. 짧으면 4~5년에서부터 길어야 10년 정도라는 것이다. 그러나 그는 무려 44년간 군주 자리를 꿰차고 있었다. 격동기에 그 오랜 세월, 어떻게 그 자리를 꿰차고 있었을까. 답은 아주 간단하다. 오로지 자신의 왕좌를 지키기 위해 온갖 노력을 다했기 때문이다. 그에게 종묘사직, 조선 민중의 안위, 행복은 관심 밖이었다. 자신이 지닌 부와 특권을 유지하기 위해 필요하면 일본에, 때로는 중국에, 가끔은 러시아에 붙었다. 이런 부단한 노력 덕분에 44년간 왕자리를 보전하게 된다. 조선왕조 오백년 중 영조, 숙종에 이어 세 번째로 길다.한마디로 자신의 영화만 챙겼다 해도 과언이 아니다. 1902년 즉위 40년을 축하하기 위해 칭경비를 세웠다. 당시 돈으로 100만원 들었다고 한다. 그해 국가 예산이 800여만원이었다. 예산의 8분의 1이 잔치비용으로 들어간 것이다. 자신을 위한 화려했던 잔치가 끝나고 3년 뒤 조선은 망했다(을사늑약).그런 고종을 빼어난 인물이라고 미화하는 주장도 있다. 납득하기 어렵다. 누가 뭐래도 나라를 빼앗긴 가장 큰 책임은 고종에게 있다. 부인하기 어려운 실체적 진실이다. 어두운 비각 안에 웅크린 칭경비를 보면 온갖 생각이 다 든다. 무능한 지도자 탓에 망국의 선조들이 만주, 북간도 등에서 겪은 고초를 생각하면 한없는 분노를 느끼게 된다. 이런저런 이유로 고종에게는 최소한의 인간적인 연민마저도 아끼고 싶은 심정이다. 광화문 네거리, 느닷없이 찾아온 봄볕이 심벌즈처럼 꽝꽝 쏟아지고 있다.