U.S. move to designate South Korea as a 'sensitive country' must be countered with diplomacy (KOR)

The U.S. is reportedly considering designating South Korea, one of its key allies, as a “sensitive country.” The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) regularly updates its list of sensitive countries based on national security concerns, nuclear non-proliferation, and counter-terrorism policies. This year, the DOE appears to be planning to include South Korea on that list. The U.S. has traditionally designated countries it perceives as threats, such as China, Russia, and North Korea, as sensitive countries. The fact that South Korea is even being discussed in this context is unprecedented. While no official announcement has been made, reports indicate that the DOE has instructed its affiliated national research institute to classify South Korea as a sensitive country starting on April 15, raising serious concerns.If South Korea is ultimately added to the list, its participation in DOE programs will be severely restricted. South Korean nationals wishing to visit related facilities would need to apply 45 days in advance and undergo a complex approval process. Such a designation would severely hinder cooperation between the two nations in rapidly evolving high-tech fields. Joint research initiatives, such as the AI research platform launched last year and the development of next-generation quantum computing, could face significant obstacles. Furthermore, ongoing discussions under the Trump administration regarding cooperation in the shipbuilding and naval sectors could be affected as well.Between 2021 and 2023, South Korea's investments in the U.S. totaled $80 billion, the highest among all countries. U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed interest in South Korea's participation in Alaska's natural gas development. Despite these strong economic ties, the U.S.'s decision to take such a hardline stance toward South Korea is believed to be linked to growing discussions about South Korea's potential nuclear capabilities in response to North Korea’s nuclear threats. The U.S., concerned about a potential nuclear domino effect in Northeast Asia, may be taking preemptive measures to curb South Korea’s nuclear ambitions.However, instead of pressuring an ally like South Korea, the U.S. should first address the root cause of the issue: North Korea’s nuclear program. Recent statements by Trump and other U.S. officials referring to North Korea as a “nuclear state” risk sending the wrong message to Pyongyang while exacerbating security concerns in South Korea. The U.S. must demonstrate its commitment to the nuclear umbrella it has promised South Korea, as that remains the most effective way to prevent nuclear proliferation. At the same time, South Korea should carefully weigh the consequences of pursuing nuclear armament, as it may lead to more risks than benefits.The South Korean government only began assessing the situation after media reports emerged, suggesting a lack of preparedness in monitoring U.S. policy shifts. Given the unpredictability of the Trump administration’s aggressive tactics, Seoul should not have been caught off guard. The DOE’s move may also be an extension of the country's “America First” policy aimed at prioritizing its own interests over those of allies. With about a month remaining before the DOE’s designation is officially announced, the South Korean government must take urgent diplomatic action to prevent this measure, which could strain bilateral relations.미국이 동맹국인 한국을 ‘민감국가(Sensitive Country)’로 지정하려는 움직임을 보이고 있다. 미국 에너지부(DOE)는 국가 안보나 핵 비확산, 테러 지원 등의 이유로 민감국가 목록을 정기적으로 업데이트하면서 올해 한국을 이에 포함하려는 방침을 정했다는 것이다. 미국은 중국이나 러시아, 북한 등 자신들이 위협을 느끼는 국가들을 리스트에 올려 왔다. 그런 만큼 한국을 민감국가로 거론하는 것 자체가 처음이다. 아직 미국의 공식 발표가 나온 건 아니지만, DOE가 산하 국책 연구기관에 다음 달 15일부터 한국을 민감국가로 분류하라는 지침을 내린다고 하니 당혹스럽다.한국이 최종 리스트에 포함되면 DOE가 진행하는 프로그램에 참여가 제한된다. 한국인이 관련 시설을 방문하려면 45일 전에 신청하고, 까다로운 승인 절차를 거쳐야 한다. 하루가 다르게 발전하는 첨단기술 분야에서 양국의 협력에 큰 지장이 초래되는 것이다. 한·미가 지난해부터 추진하는 AI 공동연구 플랫폼이나 차세대 먹거리로 평가받는 양자컴퓨터 개발도 차질이 불가피하다. 트럼프 행정부가 추진하고 있는 조선 및 함정 분야 협력도 장담할 수 없다.2023년까지 최근 3년간 한국의 대미 투자액은 800억 달러(약 116조원)로 전 세계에서 가장 많다. 도널드 트럼프 미 대통령은 알래스카 천연가스 개발에 한국의 참여를 기대하고 있다. 그럼에도 미국이 한국을 향해 강경 카드를 꺼내든 건 북한의 핵 위협에 맞서 한국의 독자적인 핵무장이나 잠재적 핵 능력 보유 주장이 나오고 있기 때문이라는 분석이 제기된다. 동북아 핵 도미노를 우려하고 있는 미국이 이를 차단하기 위해 견제에 나섰다는 것이다.하지만 미국은 동맹인 한국의 ‘약한 고리’를 때리기에 앞서 북핵이라는 원인 제거에 나서는 게 먼저다. 트럼프를 비롯해 미국 당국자들이 북한을 ‘핵보유국’이라고 언급하는 것 자체가 북한에 잘못된 메시지를 전달하고, 우리에겐 핵 공포를 불러오기 때문이다. 동시에 미국은 한국을 향한 확고한 핵우산 제공 공약의 철저한 이행에 나서야 할 것이다. 그게 미국이 우려하는 핵 확산을 막는 길이다. 아울러 우리 내부에서도 득보다 역효과가 큰 어설픈 핵무장론에 신중할 필요가 있다.정부는 언론 보도가 나온 뒤에야 부랴부랴 상황 파악에 나섰다고 한다. 트럼프 행정부가 어떤 공세적인 수단을 쓸지 모르는데 동향조차 모른 채 있었다니 어처구니없다. DOE가 밝힌 민감국가 적용 시한까지 아직 한 달 남짓 남았다. 자칫 동맹관계에 악영향을 줄 수도 있는 문제다. 정부는 외교적 총력을 기울여 한국을 향한 미국의 민감국가 지정을 막아야 한다.