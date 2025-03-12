BTS member Jimin's 'Who' breaks record for longest-charting K-pop song on Billboard Hot 100
Published: 12 Mar. 2025, 13:57
BTS member Jimin broke the record for holding the longest-charting K-pop solo song on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart, beating Psy's "Gangnam Style" (2012).
According to the American music rankings on Tuesday, Jimin's lead track "Who" (2024) on his second EP "Muse" has been featured on the chart for 32 weeks. It currently sits at No. 41.
"Gangnam Style," one of the earliest K-pop global hits, had held the previous record at 31 weeks in 2012.
Jimin's "Who" also tied the record set by BTS's "Dynamite" (2020) which also had held a spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 32 weeks, making Jimin the artist with the longest-charting song both as a soloist and a K-pop band member on Billboard Hot 100.
