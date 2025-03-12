BTS's J-Hope to release two more songs this year
Published: 12 Mar. 2025, 12:38
- LEE JIAN
BTS member J-Hope is looking to drop two more songs this year, his agency BigHit Entertainment confirmed Wednesday.
The singer, who released his digital single, "Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel)," just a day ago, teased the news during a livestream on fan-celebrity platform Weverse on Tuesday.
"Interestingly enough, all three songs will be vastly different style-wise," he said.
J-Hope added that his single releases this year are part of exploring and defining his musical style and that they will have a significant impact on his next full-length solo album.
J-Hope, discharged from the Korean military in October last year, is currently promoting his new single through television appearances, hourslong Weverse livestreams and fan events, according to this agency.
The singer is in the United States, as he is slated to begin the North American leg of his "Hope on the Stage" solo tour with a two-day concert in Brooklyn starting on March 14.
He is celebrating his single release there as well, holding a "Sweet Dreams Flowers" pop-up at the Genesis House in New York City, from March 9 to 10. The space, curated with flowers selected by J-Hope himself, celebrated his new single with a bouquet craft section. Visitors also received handwritten letters from J-Hope.
The singer also collaborated with Magnolia Bakery in the United States to showcase cupcakes and banana pudding themed around "Sweet Dreams." He reportedly participated in designing the confections.
