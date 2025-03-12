Big Ocean to embark on first-ever tour in Europe next month
Published: 12 Mar. 2025, 15:42
K-pop trio Big Ocean will hold its first tour around Europe starting next month, its agency Parastar Entertainment said Wednesday.
“Through the ‘Underwater’ tour, the band plans to showcase a new side of themselves, including a mature concept that European Pado [its fandom] has been eager to see,” its agency said.
The trio will stop at five cities, starting with Lausanne, Switzerland, on April 19 and 20. It will then hold concerts in Milan on April 23; London on April 24; Paris and Montpellier in France on April 26 and 27.
“Meeting Pado at the ‘K-Expo France 2024’ last October was such a lovely memory,” the band said in a press release. “We are excited and thrilled to meet our fans not only in France but from other various regions, who have supported us since before our debut, through the European concert tour.”
Big Ocean officially debuted last year on April 20, Korea’s Day of Persons with Disabilities, and released its first EP “Follow” last November.
The band held its first solo concert “Follow” in Nagoya on March 9. It also became the only K-pop artist to be invited to "Anime Friends 2025," an anime convention in Brazil, which is to kick off on July 3 and run through July 6.
