 Big Ocean to embark on first-ever tour in Europe next month
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Big Ocean to embark on first-ever tour in Europe next month

Published: 12 Mar. 2025, 15:42
A schedule poster of trio Big Ocean's first European concert tour [PARASTAR ENTERTAINMENT]

A schedule poster of trio Big Ocean's first European concert tour [PARASTAR ENTERTAINMENT]

 
K-pop trio Big Ocean will hold its first tour around Europe starting next month, its agency Parastar Entertainment said Wednesday.
 
“Through the ‘Underwater’ tour, the band plans to showcase a new side of themselves, including a mature concept that European Pado [its fandom] has been eager to see,” its agency said. 
 

Related Article

 
The trio will stop at five cities, starting with Lausanne, Switzerland, on April 19 and 20. It will then hold concerts in Milan on April 23; London on April 24; Paris and Montpellier in France on April 26 and 27.
 
“Meeting Pado at the ‘K-Expo France 2024’ last October was such a lovely memory,” the band said in a press release. “We are excited and thrilled to meet our fans not only in France but from other various regions, who have supported us since before our debut, through the European concert tour.”
 
Big Ocean officially debuted last year on April 20, Korea’s Day of Persons with Disabilities, and released its first EP “Follow” last November.
 
The band held its first solo concert “Follow” in Nagoya on March 9. It also became the only K-pop artist to be invited to "Anime Friends 2025," an anime convention in Brazil, which is to kick off on July 3 and run through July 6.

BY KIM JI-YE [[email protected]]
tags concert K-pop

More in K-pop

Big Ocean to embark on first-ever tour in Europe next month

30,000 Bunnies sign petition demanding court dismiss ADOR's injunction case against NewJeans

BTS member Jimin's 'Who' breaks record for longest-charting K-pop song on Billboard Hot 100

Singer Kang Daniel to perform in Europe for first time in over 2 years

Blackpink member Lisa's album 'Alter Ego' debuts at No. 7 on U.S. Billboard chart

Related Stories

Stateside K-pop concert flop leaves artists still in Korea, fans high and dry

U.S. singer Benson Boone to hold Seoul concert in January next year

Taiwan to fine ticket scalpers up to three years in prison

Construction begins of Seoul Arena K-pop concert hall

Seventeen commences stadium tour in Japan, announces latest sub-unit
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)