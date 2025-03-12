Blackpink member Lisa's album 'Alter Ego' debuts at No. 7 on U.S. Billboard chart
Published: 12 Mar. 2025, 13:02
Blackpink's Lisa's first full-length album debuted at No. 7 on the U.S. Billboard's main albums chart, marking her first entry on the chart as a solo artist.
The album, "Alter Ego," earned 45,500 equivalent album units in the United States, Billboard said in a chart preview on Tuesday.
The Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums of the week in the United States, measured by equivalent album units, comprising physical album sales, track equivalent albums and streaming equivalent albums.
The LP features 15 tracks, including lead single "Fxck up the World." Among the other tracks are "Elastigirl," "Thunder," " Badgrrrl," "Lifestyle," "Chill" and "Dream."
In April, she will perform as a solo artist at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, one of the biggest music festivals in the United States.
