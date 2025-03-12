Singer Kang Daniel to perform in Europe for first time in over 2 years
Published: 12 Mar. 2025, 13:56
- KIM JI-YE
Singer Kang Daniel is set to bring his "KangDaniel Act Tour in 2025" to Europe, marking his first performances there in over two years, his agency ARA announced on Wednesday.
The tour’s European leg will kick off in London on May 7, followed by stops in Paris on May 9, Hamburg on May 11 and Warsaw on May 13. Notably, the Warsaw concert will mark Kang’s first-ever performance in Poland, according to his agency.
The singer initially launched his tour in Seoul last year and has been performing across Asia since January, with stops in cities including Tokyo, Osaka and, most recently, Taipei on March 1. ARA has hinted that additional tour dates will be announced in the near future.
“We plan to further establish his presence as a global artist by connecting more closely with the fans around the world,” ARA said in a press release.
Kang debuted in 2017 after winning first place on Mnet’s hit K-pop audition show “Produce 101.” He and 10 other finalists formed the project boy band Wanna One, which disbanded in early 2019.
Kang established Konnect Entertainment and debuted as a solo artist in July of the same year, releasing songs like “Touchin’” (2019), “2U” (2020) and “Paranoia” (2021) before signing with his current agency in July last year.
