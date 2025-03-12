 Stray Kids becomes first K-pop act with five RIAA gold albums after 'HOP' certification
Published: 12 Mar. 2025, 12:39
Boy band Stray Kids [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band Stray Kids became the first K-pop act to hold five RIAA gold-certified albums, earning a gold certification for the “HOP” edition of its album series “Skzhop Hiptape” (2024), its agency JYP Entertainment said Wednesday.
 
The RIAA, or Recording Industry Association of America, grants gold certification to singles and albums that surpass 500,000 units in sales in the United States. 
 

The album, released in December last year, marks Stray Kids' ninth RIAA gold-certified music project, including both singles and albums.
 
Stray Kids is currently on its world tour, “dominATE,” which began in Seoul last August. The tour will include 55 shows across 34 cities in Latin America, Asia, North America and Europe, according to JYP. The next performances are scheduled for March 27 and 28 in Chile.
 
The band is also set to release a new single, "Mixtape: dominATE." on March 21. It will be the fifth installment in its “Mixtape Project,” which began in 2019. All members participated in the songwriting process, led by their in-house production unit, 3RACHA, according to JYP.

BY LEE JIAN [[email protected]]
