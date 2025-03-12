Kian84 to star in new Netflix variety show set on Ulleung Island
Kian84, the multitalented webtoonist, artist and entertainer, is set to debut a new variety show on Netflix, titled "Kian’s Bizarre B&B."
The show, which takes place on the picturesque Ulleung Island, situated 120 kilometers (75 miles) off the eastern coast of the Korean Peninsula, will follow Kian84 as he runs a guesthouse there.
Netflix Korea announced Wednesday that "Kian's Bizarre B&B," produced by Jung Hyo-min, will premiere on April 8.
The nine-episode series will roll out in three-episode chunks each week. Kian84 will be joined by BTS’s Jin and actress Ji Ye-eun, who will serve as staff members at his quirky guesthouse.
The series is described as a departure from the typical travel reality genre.
"Everything you expect to see in a travel reality show won’t be there, and everything you never imagined will unfold through Kian84’s unconventional mindset," producer Jung said in a press release.
Kian84 is known for his webtoon "Fashion King" (2011-13), which was also adapted into a film under the same name in 2014. The webtoonist is also widely known for his TV appearances, such as MBC's "I Live Alone" (2013-) and "Adventure by Accident" (2022-).
Actor Ji debuted in 2017 through a web-based drama, but started to earn public recognition through Coupang Play's "SNL Korea" in 2023. The actor recently appeared in various TV shows, including SBS's "Running Man" (2010-).
