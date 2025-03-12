Korea, U.S. join forces for Freedom Shield exercise — in pictures

A South Korean marine checks a U.S. soldier's equipment before a rappel exercise in Gimpo, Gyeonggi, during joint drills with U.S. troops on March 12. [REPUBLIC OF KOREA MARINE CORPS]
Wednesday marked the third day of Freedom Shield, a South Korea-U.S. joint military exercise held to strengthen their combined defense capabilities against North Korean military threats.
The allies began the Freedom Shield exercise — which kicked off on Monday — in the face of North Korea's continued weapons development and deepening military cooperation with Russia. Freedom Shield will take place until March 20.
This year's exercise marks their first major military exercise since U.S. President Donald Trump took office in January.
A U.S. marine checks a South Korean soldier's equipment before a rappel exercise in Gimpo, Gyeonggi, during joint drills with South Korean troops on March 12. [REPUBLIC OF KOREA MARINE CORPS]
A U.S. marine explains tactical movement and how to grip guns before a combat exercise in Gimpo, Gyeonggi, during joint drills with South Korean troops on March 12. [REPUBLIC OF KOREA MARINE CORPS]
South Korean soldiers aim rifles outside a window in a training ground simulating a North Korean weapons of mass destruction facility in Paju, Gyeonggi, during joint drills with U.S. troops on March 12. [REPUBLIC OF KOREA ARMY]
A naval aviation rescue swimmer pulls a wounded person out of the water using the hoist of a UH-60 maritime maneuver helicopter in a casualty search and rescue exercise in Pohang, during joint drills with U.S. troops on March 12. [REPUBLIC OF KOREA NAVY]
South Korean soldiers enter a training ground simulating a North Korean weapons of mass destruction facility following an unmanned vehicle in Paju, Gyeonggi, during joint drills with U.S. troops on March 12. [REPUBLIC OF KOREA ARMY]
South Korean soldiers undertake a drone attack response exercise simulating a terrorism scenario in Busan during joint drills with U.S. troops on March 12. [YONHAP]
South Korean soldiers undertake a drone attack response exercise simulating terrorism scenario in Busan during joint drills with U.S. troops on March 12. [YONHAP]
U.S. soldiers send a military robot into a room at a training ground simulating a North Korean weapons of mass destruction facility in Paju, Gyeonggi, during the Freedom Shield joint drills with South Korean troops on March 12.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]
]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)