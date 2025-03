Korea, U.S. join forces for Freedom Shield exercise — in pictures

Wednesday marked the third day of Freedom Shield, a South Korea-U.S. joint military exercise held to strengthen their combined defense capabilities against North Korean military threats.The allies began the Freedom Shield exercise — which kicked off on Monday — in the face of North Korea's continued weapons development and deepening military cooperation with Russia. Freedom Shield will take place until March 20.This year's exercise marks their first major military exercise since U.S. President Donald Trump took office in January.BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [ [email protected]