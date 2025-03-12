 Trump nominates former U.S. ambassador to Thailand as assistant secretary of state for East Asia, Pacific
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Trump nominates former U.S. ambassador to Thailand as assistant secretary of state for East Asia, Pacific

Published: 12 Mar. 2025, 15:48
Michael DeSombre, a former U.S. ambassador to Thailand. [YONHAP]

Michael DeSombre, a former U.S. ambassador to Thailand. [YONHAP]

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he will nominate a former ambassador to Thailand as the next assistant secretary of state for East Asia and the Pacific, a post that deals with a broad range of regional issues, including those on the Korean Peninsula.
 
In a social media post, Trump made the announcement on his plan to nominate Michael DeSombre for the State Department post, voicing confidence that DeSombre will “work incredibly hard” for the United States.
 

Related Article

“I am pleased to announce that Ambassador Michael George DeSombre will be nominated as the next United States Assistant Secretary of State for East Asia and the Pacific,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “During my First Term, Michael served as my Ambassador to the Kingdom of Thailand, and did a great job!”
 
As a partner at Sullivan Cromwell, a New York-based law firm, DeSombre leads affairs related to mergers and acquisitions in Asia as well as Korea and Southeast Asia practices. He joined the firm in 2021 after serving as the ambassador to Thailand from 2020-2021.
 
DeSombre is reportedly fluent in Chinese and capable of speaking Korean as well. 
 
During his swearing-in ceremony as U.S. Ambassador to Thailand in March 2020, DeSombre mentioned his wife Jean, who is of Korean descent, saying she couldn't attend due to her obligations running a multinational health care business in Japan and Korea.
 
Jean DeSombre, center, member of the Atlantic Council, and wife of Michael George DeSombre, pose for a picture with her family. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Jean DeSombre, center, member of the Atlantic Council, and wife of Michael George DeSombre, pose for a picture with her family. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
He has a bachelor's degree in quantitative economics and a master's degree in East Asian studies from Stanford University. He is also a graduate of Harvard Law School.
 
 
Yonhap

BY YONHAP, KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags DeSombre Korea U.S. Thailand

More in Diplomacy

South Korea, Saudi Arabia sign space cooperation agreement

Trump nominates former U.S. ambassador to Thailand as assistant secretary of state for East Asia, Pacific

White House says South Korea-U.S. alliance is 'ironclad,' after North's missile launches

Gov't assessing reports that U.S. Energy Department may designate Korea a 'sensitive' country: Top envoy

South Korea tentatively agrees to diplomatic ties with Syria, says Foreign Ministry

Related Stories

Korean man found dead after scattering cash and destroying laptop in Thai river

Korean Marine Corps take part in major multinational drills in Thailand

Jennie-promoted Hera opens first store in Thailand

Korea, Thailand set to hold fourth round of economic partnership negotiations

Ex-North Korean diplomat in Thailand indicted in U.S. for sanctions evasion
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)