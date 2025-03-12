Terrible air quality to get even worse as yellow dust arrives in Korea
Published: 12 Mar. 2025, 16:01 Updated: 12 Mar. 2025, 16:16
Fine dust levels were high nationwide on Wednesday, with air quality expected to worsen as yellow dust enters the country from abroad.
Yellow dust originating from the Gobi Desert and other regions had been expected to enter the Korean Peninsula on Tuesday after passing through China, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA). The yellow dust is now expected to arrive in the afternoon or evening and linger until Friday.
The yellow dust began in northern China on Monday as it rode the updraft of a low-pressure system, covering surrounding cities. Videos on social media showed a powerful sandstorm blanketing roads in desert-adjacent autonomous regions such as Inner Mongolia and Xinjiang, reducing visibility to nearly zero.
Due to the impact of the yellow dust, a Level 1 yellow dust warning was issued in Beijing.
The yellow dust was expected to approach the Korean Peninsula on northwesterly winds. The KMA's meteorological satellite Cheollian has captured images of the yellow dust passing over the Yellow Sea. The dust passed over the five Yellow Sea islands and began affecting coastal areas in the afternoon.
The KMA expects the yellow dust to expand nationwide this week. Although sporadic rain is expected in the Seoul metropolitan area, inland parts of Gangwon and other central regions, the amount will be insufficient to wash away the dust.
Fine dust concentrations nationwide are expected to rise on Thursday as the impact of the yellow dust becomes more pronounced. Incheon, Sejong and Chungcheong will reach the highest level of "very bad” — the top level of the four-tier system — while Seoul and other areas will reach "bad.”
Ultrafine dust concentrations are also expected to be high in the morning as fine dust from China continues to enter overnight. As a result, prolonged or strenuous outdoor activities should be limited, and individuals experiencing coughing or throat pain should avoid going outside.
Ultrafine dust refers to PM 2.5, or particles smaller than 2.5 micrometers in diameter, while fine dust refers to PM 10, or particles smaller than 10 micrometers in diameter.
The skies over the Seoul metropolitan area and Gangwon will be mostly clear Thursday, while other regions will be mostly cloudy. Morning lows will range from minus 3 degrees Celsius (26.6 degrees Fahrenheit) to 7 degrees, and daytime highs will be between 11 and 17 degrees, or 2 to 4 degrees higher than the seasonal average, according to the KMA.
