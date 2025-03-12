 Ewha Womans University to host conference with Harvard University
Published: 12 Mar. 2025, 17:11
Ewha Womans University students pose for a photo with Harvard University students at Harvard Undergraduates in Asia Program's Boston conference. [EWHA WOMANS UNIVERSITY]

Ewha Womans University will host an exchange conference in Seoul with Harvard University students starting Saturday, featuring academic lectures and cultural activities. 
 
The Harvard Undergraduates in Asia Program (HUAP) conference will run for eight days until March 22 under the theme “Connected by Compassion: Bridging Cultures to Reimagine Tomorrow.” HUAP is an annual exchange program between Harvard and eight prestigious partner universities across Asia, including Ewha Womans University, aimed at fostering future Asian leaders.
 

Ewha Womans University has participated in the program as the sole Korean partner institution since 2007.
 
As part of the program, students from Ewha and other Asian universities previously attended the Boston Conference at Harvard University. Now, it is Harvard students’ turn to visit participating Asian universities for local conferences.
 
The upcoming Ewha-HUAP conference will feature discussions on the division of the Korean Peninsula and global challenges such as environmental issues, with participants exploring ways to enhance international cooperation, Ewha Womans University said in a press release Tuesday. Ten students from Ewha and seven from Harvard will take part.
 
The conference will also include open lectures and cultural exchange activities. Speakers include Hanna Song, a leader at the Database Center for North Korean Human Rights (NKDB), and Kang Min-hee, a former senior adviser at the World Health Organization (WHO). 
 
Participating students will visit historical sites such as Gyeongbok Palace, as well as popular attractions like Bukchon Hanok Village and the amusement park Lotte World.
 
Ewha Womans University has maintained academic ties with Harvard University for nearly two decades through initiatives such as summer school sessions, which the two institutions have cohosted since 2006.

BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
