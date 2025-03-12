PPP plans to boost scholarship-to-tuition ratio for students
Published: 12 Mar. 2025, 17:33
The conservative People Power Party (PPP) vowed on Wednesday to increase the portion of scholarship funds that students receive for their tuition costs.
Speaking at an annual policy meeting with young people at the National Assembly, PPP floor leader Kweon Seong-dong announced that his party would work to “increase the scholarship-to-overall tuition ratio from the current 60 percent to 70 percent.”
Although the amount of scholarship granted to students by universities varies widely, the average scholarship students received compared to their total university tuition was 53.8 percent in 2024.
The party’s policy chief, Kim Sang-hoon, also acknowledged the importance of the proposed increase, calling it a “necessary measure to ensure university students receive broader national scholarship benefits.”
However, Kweon expressed skepticism about the monetary plan being included in the latest supplementary budget when speaking with reporters after the meeting, and said his party would work to have it reflected in next year’s budget through cooperation with the government.
Kweon also outlined other plans to alleviate challenges faced by young people, including gradually expanding the multi-children scholarship benefit to include third children, building on the current support for second children.
The meeting also addressed concerns about young students losing their dependent status for health insurance if their annual income exceeds a certain threshold.
"I work part-time for five hours a day, five days a week at a cafe," said Lee Sang-eun, a student who participated in the meeting. "I earn 1 million won ($689) but pay 79,000 won for health insurance. That's 420,000 won for six months."
"Please create an environment that alleviates the burdens students face when juggling part-time work and study, and help students focus on their education for a better future," pleaded Lee. Kweon also criticized the current system, arguing that the threshold does not “align with the reality of young people.”
“I hope our policymakers, especially the Democratic Party (DP), will establish policies that give the next generation and young people — not just the privileged — a chance to dream and hope,” said Kweon. The DP currently holds a majority in the National Assembly.
BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
