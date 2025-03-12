Acting president calls for strong readiness posture against North Korea threats

Acting President Choi Sang-mok called on the military Wednesday to maintain a staunch readiness posture against North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile capabilities, his office said.Choi made the call during a graduation ceremony of the Korea Air Force Academy held on its campus in Cheongju, South Chungcheong, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance."North Korea continues to advance its nuclear and missile capabilities while persisting in provocations and threats. It also poses a threat to peace on the Korean Peninsula and in the world through illegal weapons transactions with Russia," Choi said in his congratulatory speech."Now is the time for the military to maintain a strong readiness posture by faithfully fulfilling its role and missions," he added.Choi also highlighted the recent shift in the paradigm of warfare driven by advanced science and technologies, such as artificial intelligence, and called for the need to apply them to the military so as to "proactively respond to fast-changing battlefield circumstances."In a separate meeting with commanders following the event, Choi stressed the need to ensure safety of the people over the course of conducting military drills and other activities.The comment came as two KF-16 fighter jets dropped eight 500-pound MK-82 bombs outside a training range in Pocheon, during live-fire drills last week, injuring 31 people, including 19 civilians.Yonhap