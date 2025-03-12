Alleged assassination plot against opposition leader prompts party to request police protection
Published: 12 Mar. 2025, 12:40
The Democratic Party (DP) said on Wednesday that it has received a tip-off regarding a plan to assassinate DP leader Lee Jae-myung, and that it is considering requesting the police to take protective measures for Lee.
“Many members of the party, including the party leadership, received text messages saying that there is a plan to smuggle in Russian-made pistols and assassinate Lee,” said DP spokesperson Hwang Jung-ah to reporters at the National Assembly on Wednesday.
Hwang explained that the people who gave the party the information also asked for the best possible protection for Lee.
“There have been many very specific tips, including comments such as ‘this information was received from the military,'" said Hwang. "Some have suggested that we should reduce Lee's exposure to the public.
“We will request personal protection (for Lee) from the police as early as today," added Hwang. "We expect protective measures to be put in place soon."
