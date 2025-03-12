NEC secretary-general speaks at Assembly on handling of unfair hires
Published: 12 Mar. 2025, 13:57
- LIM JEONG-WON
Kim Yong-bin, secretary-general of the National Election Commission (NEC), stated that he would take immediate action if the controversy over preferential hiring of children of high-ranking officials of the NEC constitutes a violation of the National Civil Service Act.
Kim attended the plenary session of the National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee on Wednesday and answered questions from ruling and opposition party lawmakers regarding the actions taken against children of NEC high-ranking officials who were hired preferentially.
The NEC recently faced backlash over nepotism allegations after officials were found to have hired their own children, prompting NEC Chairman Rho Tae-ak to apologize and pledge reforms. The ruling People Power Party (PPP) has called for an independent audit, accusing the agency of corruption and questioning its credibility ahead of upcoming elections.
“I think it’s appropriate to exclude those involved in the allegations of corruption when eradicating corruption in hiring, but due process must be followed,” Kim said, and added that he has reviewed Article 45, Paragraph 3 in the National Civil Service Act.
The article states that any head of an examination administration agency or an appointing authority may cancel the pass grade or appointment of a person who passed or was hired due to the corruption if he or she is found guilty of committing a crime prescribed by a presidential decree or other law related to hiring civil servants.
However, since the effective date of this provision is December 2021, it cannot be applied to employees hired before then, according to Kim.
“I asked the Ministry of Personnel Management if it is possible to cancel employment under Article 45, Paragraph 2 of the National Civil Service Act,” said Kim. “If it is determined that this is the case, we will take action immediately.”
Article 45, Paragraph 2 states that a person who commits an act of dishonesty, such as having someone else take the employment test, promotion test, or other test on his or her behalf, may have the test suspended, invalidated, or have their pass grade cancelled.
