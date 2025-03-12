 Autopsy of Wheesung over, family to hold funeral starting Friday
Published: 12 Mar. 2025, 11:14 Updated: 12 Mar. 2025, 13:23
Late singer Choi Whee-sung [YONHAP]

Late singer Choi Whee-sung [YONHAP]

 
The family of late singer Choi Whee-sung decided to hold a funeral for people to pay their respects.
 
The funeral will start Friday at Samsung Medical Center's funeral home in southern Seoul and last three days. On the last day, March 16, will be the funeral procession where Choi's body will be moved to the Gwangneung Memorial Park in Pocheon, Gyeonggi.
 

"We initially thought that we would hold a small funeral just with the family members out of concern for the health of my mother, who loved my brother so much and is in unimaginable grief," Choi's younger brother said in a statement released by Choi's agency, Tajo Entertainment.
 
"But we realized that it is only right to give everyone who remembers and loves my brother, singer Wheesung and Choi Whee-sung the person, to mourn him and spend the last time with him."
 
Anyone who felt happy listening to Choi's music is welcome to join the funeral, the brother said.
 
"My brother always had a sense of loneliness that no one could console," the brother said. "He comforted those emotions through music and singing, and lived a fierce life doing so. We would appreciate anyone who has the smallest good memory of him to come and make his departure less lonely."
 
The autopsy finished on Wednesday morning, according to Tajo Entertainment.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
