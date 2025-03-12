 Gov't to offer 'fast track' airport departures to families with 3 or more kids
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Gov't to offer 'fast track' airport departures to families with 3 or more kids

Published: 12 Mar. 2025, 15:37
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


Travelers line up in front of check-in desks at Incheon International Airport on Feb. 28. [NEWS1]

Travelers line up in front of check-in desks at Incheon International Airport on Feb. 28. [NEWS1]

 
Families with three or more children can now receive “fast track” benefits at airports and hotels in Korea, a presidential committee announced on Tuesday, as a part of efforts to address the country's low birthrate 
 
Families with working parents or expecting children will also receive more advantages in providing public rental housing, the Presidential Committee on Ageing Society and Population Policy also revealed in a meeting on Tuesday.
 
The committee announced the measures at Tuesday's 10th emergency population response meeting, chaired by acting President Choi Sang-mok.
 
By June of this year at the latest, a priority departure service — the “fast track” benefit — for families with three or more children will be introduced at Incheon, Gimpo, Gimhae and Jeju international airports. If all the family's children are minors and at least one parent and one child are leaving the country together, they can use the priority departure service.
 

Related Article

 
For example, if a father and one child from a family with three or more children leave the country, they can save time using the priority departure service.
 
“We expect this to not only make using the airport more convenient but also greatly contribute to creating an atmosphere that favors families with multiple children,” the committee said.
 
Accommodation regulations limiting guests to four per room will be relaxed for families with multiple children.
 
Through discussions with the hotel industry, the government will push for expanding rooms where families with numerous children can stay together, excluding infants and toddlers when calculating the maximum number of guests, operating a fast-track check-in service and offering discounts for higher-grade rooms.
 
The government will also disclose the prices of wedding services beginning in April.
 
The government will collect information on rental fees for wedding halls and essential wedding preparation services, including wedding studio photos, dresses and makeup, and provide regional price updates and price trend analysis through the Korea Consumer Agency Price Information site starting this May.
 
The government will also strengthen policies to support work-family balance. The maximum exemption from earned income tax for corporate child care support, which is currently limited to 200,000 won ($137) regardless of the number of children, will be adjusted to 200,000 won per child.
 
Housing measures will also be revamped, with more preferential treatment for families with newborns when selecting tenants for jeonse programs.
 
Jeonse are lump-sum deposits paid to landlords in return for free or discounted rent over a fixed period. 
 
Currently, points are given to households with newborns and households with multiple children. However, the points given to families with newborns will be increased from one point to two.
 
Preference will also be given to households with multiple children when providing public rental housing. 

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea fast-track families population

More in Social Affairs

Nearly 1 in 10 older adults suffer from Alzheimer's disease in Korea

Gov't to offer 'fast track' airport departures to families with 3 or more kids

30,000 Bunnies sign petition demanding court dismiss ADOR's injunction case against NewJeans

Initial Wheesung autopsy unable to confirm exact cause of death, police say

Sample fine cuisine from 'Culinary Class Wars' chefs for less at Seoul's pop-up event marking 'Asia's 50 Best Restaurants'

Related Stories

Daily Covid deaths fall to 9

Japan is opening, Gimpo-Haneda route to be resumed

Elderly to account for most single-person households by 2052

Korea's population to shrink by a third over next 50 years, gov't data shows

Local fast fashion booms as Uniqlo tanks, pandemic hits
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)