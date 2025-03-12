Initial Wheesung autopsy unable to confirm exact cause of death, police say
Published: 12 Mar. 2025, 14:47
- YIM SEUNG-HYE
An initial autopsy report has yet to determine the cause of death of late singer Choi Whee-sung.
According to a report by the JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, on Wednesday, the National Forensic Service told the Gwangjin Police that the late singer's “cause of death is unknown.”
"It's more like deferring the cause of death,” a forensic official said, adding that “while some cases allow for immediate determination, this particular autopsy requires further testing to establish the exact cause.”
The police said that the absence of external injuries has made determining the cause of death more complex.
“There were indications of drug intake, but we need to analyze whether the substances found were lethal and confirm the specific nature of the medication,” the police official told the JoongAng Ilbo, adding that the results of further tests are expected to take up to two weeks.
Police authorities are also looking into the distribution route of a sleep-inducing substance found at the scene.
“Regardless of whether the substance was directly linked to the cause of death, we are investigating how it was obtained and whether any illegal activity was involved,” police said. The National Forensic Service is conducting additional tests to determine whether any controlled substances were present.
An autopsy on the late singer took place Wednesday morning, following a report that police found a needle alongside his body.
Choi, also known by his stage name Wheesung or Realslow, was found dead in his residence in eastern Seoul on Monday. He was 43.
