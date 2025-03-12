More in Social Affairs

30,000 Bunnies sign petition demanding court dismiss ADOR's injunction case against NewJeans

Initial Wheesung autopsy unable to confirm exact cause of death, police say

Sample fine cuisine from 'Culinary Class Wars' chefs for less at Seoul's pop-up event marking 'Asia's 50 Best Restaurants'

Autopsy of Wheesung over, family to hold funeral starting Friday

K-pop to hit pause to mourn death of singer Wheesung