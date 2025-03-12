 K-pop to hit pause to mourn death of singer Wheesung
K-pop to hit pause to mourn death of singer Wheesung

Published: 12 Mar. 2025, 11:08 Updated: 12 Mar. 2025, 12:13
Girl group STAYC [HIGH UP ENTERTAINMENT]

K-pop groups are pushing the promotion schedules of their upcoming music to grieve the death of late singer Choi Whee-sung.
 
Girl group STAYC, set to release its fifth single "S" on March 18, postponed the release dates of the music video teaser and highlight medley by a day. The teaser was set to come on Tuesday and the medley on Thursday, but were both pushed by a day.
 

"We pay our deepest condolences to such sad news in the music industry," the girl group's agency High Up Entertainment said. "We ask for fans' understanding. May he rest in peace."
 
Girl group Ichillin' also called off its video call event, which was scheduled to take place on Tuesday. The girl group will also temporarily halt all official activities, according to the agency KM Entertainment.
 
Girl group Ichillin' [KM ENTERTAINMENT]

KM Entertainment is a subsidiary of Choi's agency Tajo Entertainment.
 
"We express our deepest sadness on such a heartbreaking news," the agency said. "We wish to take the time to respect the late singer out of respect."
 
Boy band Xdinary Heroes will also push its promotions, The group's teasers for sixth EP "Beautiful Mind" will be released Wednesday at noon and Thursday at noon, instead of Tuesday and Wednesday.
 
"We ask for fans' understanding," JYP Entertainment said.
 
Boy band Xdinary Heroes [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

An autopsy on late singer Choi Whee-sung will begin Wednesday morning, following a report that police found a needle alongside his body.
 
Police requested an autopsy from the National Forensic Service (NFS) on Tuesday, a day after Choi, also known by his stage name Wheesung or Realslow, was found dead in his residence in eastern Seoul on Monday.
 
Choi was born in February 1982 and made his solo debut in 2002 with his full-length album "Like A Movie." He is known for songs such as "Insomnia" (2009) and "Heartsore Story" (2011).

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags STAYC Xdinary Heroes Ichillin'

K-pop to hit pause to mourn death of singer Wheesung

