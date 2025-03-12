Nearly 1 in 10 older adults suffer from Alzheimer's disease in Korea

Nearly one out of 10 older adults in South Korea suffer from Alzheimer's disease, with the number of dementia patients expected to surpass 1 million next year, data showed Wednesday.The number of dementia patients has reached 970,000 as of 2025, accounting for 9.17 percent of those aged 65 or older, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.The figure is anticipated to surpass the 1 million mark next year and the 2 million mark in 2044.The ministry said the proportion of dementia cases among older adults decreased from the corresponding tally of 9.5 percent in 2016, attributing the drop to improved education and general health among older adults.“The proportion of dementia cases among older people is expected to stay at around the 10 percent level until 2045 and increase to around 12 percent to 13 percent by 2059,” a ministry official said.The ministry said it will devise support measures for dementia patients to lessen the financial and caregiving burden on their families.Yonhap