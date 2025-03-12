Needle found next to Wheesung, autopsy to determine whether he overdosed
Published: 12 Mar. 2025, 11:06
- YOON SO-YEON
An autopsy on late singer Choi Whee-sung took place Wednesday morning, following a report that police found a needle alongside his body.
Police requested the autopsy to the National Forensic Service (NFS) on Tuesday, a day after Choi, also known by his stage name Wheesung or Realslow, was found dead in his residence in eastern Seoul on Monday.
The NFS autopsy will determine whether he took drugs, what kind and whether he overdosed.
Police reportedly found a needle next to Choi's body when police and paramedics arrived at Choi's house at 6:29 p.m. Monday. Police found no evidence of a break-in or foul play. No notes were found, either.
The family agreed on a forensic on Choi's mobile phone. Further details have not been disclosed by the police.
Choi was born in February 1982 and made his solo debut in 2002 with his full-length album "Like A Movie." He is known for songs such as "Insomnia" (2009) and "Heartsore Story" (2011).
He was set to hold a joint concert with ballad singer KCM on March 15 in Daegu. He uploaded a social media post on March 6, reading, "Diet over. See you on March 15."
Choi was handed a two-year suspended sentence for the illegal abuse of propofol in 2021. He was found guilty of spending 6.5 million won ($4,468) for 12 prescriptions of propofol from September to November 2019.
He was found unconscious in March and April 2020 after overusing etomidate, a sleep-inducing drug similar to propofol.
