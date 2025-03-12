Police reveal identity of teacher suspected of murdering 7-year-old student
Published: 12 Mar. 2025, 11:04
Police on Wednesday revealed the identity of the teacher accused of fatally stabbing a 7-year-old student at an elementary school in Daejeon last month.
The Daejeon Metropolitan Police Agency held a review committee on Tuesday and decided to release the personal information of 48-year-old Myung Jae-wan. The committee approved the disclosure after considering the brutality of the crime, the severity of the damage and the opinion of the victim’s family.
Under the law governing the disclosure of personal information for certain serious crimes, a five-day grace period is required after the committee’s decision. However, if the suspect submits a written statement indicating no objection, the information can be made public immediately.
Mug shots of Myung were also released. Her personal information will be posted on the Daejeon Metropolitan Police Agency’s website until April 11.
Myung was found next to an unconscious first grader, Kim Ha-neul, in the audiovisual room of an elementary school in Seo District, Daejeon, on Feb. 10.
The child suffered injuries to her shoulders, face and hands. She was taken to the hospital around 5:40 p.m. but was pronounced dead at approximately 7 p.m. Myung had a neck injury and was rushed to the hospital, where she immediately underwent surgery.
Myung testified that she had lured Kim into the audiovisual room by offering her a book, then choked and stabbed her. According to police, the suspect had no prior connection to the student.
The police transferred Myung to the prosecution on Wednesday around 9 a.m.
