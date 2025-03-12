Sample fine cuisine from 'Culinary Class Wars' chefs for less at Seoul's pop-up event marking 'Asia's 50 Best Restaurants'
People can taste dishes by chefs from the hit Netflix variety show “Culinary Class Wars” at friendly prices through a pop-up event held by the Seoul Metropolitan Government later this month.
Announced by the Seoul Metropolitan Government on Wednesday, the “Seoul table: Discover the taste of Seoul” pop-up event, to be held on March 23 to 24 at Sebitseom in Seocho District, western Seoul, commemorates Seoul's hosting of the “Asia's 50 Best Restaurants” award ceremony for the second consecutive year.
The “Asia's 50 Best Restaurants” ceremony selects the best restaurants in Asia and is hosted by the world-renowned gourmet evaluation agency “50 Best” in collaboration with the Michelin Guide.
The Seoul Metropolitan Government's pop-up event will give people a more affordable opportunity to experience fine dining cuisine. This year's event is double the size of a similar one held last year.
Chef Choi Hyun-seok and Chef Kang Min-goo, two of the most celebrated chefs on Seoul city government's annual “100 Taste of Seoul List,” will present a limited selection of dishes.
Chefs who appeared on “Culinary Class Wars,” including Jang Ho-jun, Yoon Nam-no, Song Ha-seul, Kim Tae-seong and Son Seok-ho, will present their signature dishes and traditional liquor cocktails during the first leg of the event on March 23.
On March 24, young chefs led by chef Kang Min-goo of Mingles will form a team, while chefs Park Moo-hyun, Park Ga-ram, Lee Chang-yang, Lee Yong-woo, Lim Hong-geun, Shin Ga-young, Choi Gyu-seong and Lim Byeong-jin will also offer their signature dishes and traditional liquor cocktails.
Tickets for the pop-up event will be open from 2 p.m. on March 18 through the Catch Table app. A total of 300 people can participate on a first-come, first-served basis at 40,000 won (about $27) per person.
“Seoul is known as a global gastronomic tourism city with a diverse gastronomic culture ranging from popular food to high-class cuisine,” said Koo Jong-won, director of the Seoul Metropolitan Government’s Tourism and Sports Bureau.
