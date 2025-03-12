A critical moment to prevent child abuse deaths

According to child abuse statistics released by the Ministry of Health and Welfare, 44 children fell victim to abuse-related deaths in 2023. Even now, three to four young lives are lost each month to this tragic cycle. While public outrage flares up each time, the government remains preoccupied with short-term responses rather than implementing fundamental measures. It is time for a comprehensive reassessment of the blind spots in child protection.The government has long worked to establish an identification system for early detection, rapid intervention, psychological and medical support, and specialized case management to prevent repeated abuse. Efforts have been made to build a social safety net. Yet the continued occurrence of child abuse deaths underscores a stark reality: Korea’s efforts remain insufficient. We must move beyond expressions of sympathy and emotional condemnation.A structural analysis is imperative to uncover the root causes of these recurring tragedies and implement truly effective measures. Many advanced nations systematically analyze all child fatalities, using the findings to refine laws and policies, thereby strengthening national child protection systems.The United States began analyzing child abuse and neglect-related deaths in the mid-1990s. Such cases often fall into the category of "dark figure crimes" — unreported or undetected by law enforcement. The number of cases that surface publicly is likely just the tip of the iceberg. Operating under the principle that not a single child should suffer an unjust death, the U.S. government has meticulously studied every child abuse-related fatality. Today, this analysis extends to all child deaths. Multidisciplinary teams, including law enforcement officers, child protective service workers, coroners and pediatric emergency physicians, conduct thorough investigations. By identifying patterns and trends in child fatalities at national and regional levels, they can predict and prevent such tragedies, ultimately safeguarding children’s health and safety.Japan, too, laid the legal groundwork for analyzing child abuse deaths in 2004. Local governments conduct case-by-case analyses, while the central Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare selects key themes for annual reports, offering comprehensive insights into the issue.In Korea, the need for a nationwide child abuse death analysis system has long been acknowledged. The Ministry of Health and Welfare took a step forward in 2023 by announcing measures to institutionalize such analyses under its plan to strengthen the identification and protection of at-risk and victimized children.However, discrepancies in official statistics remain a fundamental issue. Figures from the Ministry of Health and Welfare, the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office and Statistics Korea do not align on the number of child abuse deaths. Without cooperation from investigative authorities, access to crucial case information is restricted, making thorough analysis difficult.The absence of a legal framework for data collection and interviews further complicates matters, raising concerns over privacy laws. If a child's cause of death is classified as "other" or "unknown" by medical professionals, investigators cannot analyze the case without parental consent. There must be a legal basis allowing experts to conduct analyses even in such instances.Determining criminal liability and punishing perpetrators is the domain of law enforcement. However, a child abuse death analysis system, supported by a multidisciplinary team of experts, could identify environmental and systemic vulnerabilities that contribute to these tragedies. With this information, the government must establish a cross-ministerial feedback system to comprehensively strengthen child protection policies and ensure their legal enforcement.During the 21st National Assembly, four bills were proposed to establish a child abuse death analysis system, but none reached the stage of enactment. In the 22nd Assembly, two related bills are currently under review. For meaningful institutional change, swift passage of these laws is crucial.If society only turns its attention to child safety and welfare in response to shocking deaths, it is an indictment of our backwardness. How many more children must we lose before we put the necessary legal framework in place? This year must mark a decisive turning point — the moment we legally establish a child abuse death analysis system. Right now is the "golden hour" to save these precious lives.