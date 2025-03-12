The rise of China's universities

The first time this reporter learned of Zhejiang University was in 2011 while preparing an article on the competitiveness of Korean universities. As part of the research, I compiled data from the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings, listing the top 200 universities by country. Among Chinese institutions — excluding Hong Kong — Peking University, the University of Science and Technology of China, Tsinghua University, Nanjing University, and Sun Yat-sen University appeared in the rankings. The next name on the list was Zhejiang University, then ranked 197th. That was how I first came to know that Zhejiang University was not only part of China’s so-called Ivy League — a coalition of nine elite universities known as the C9 League — but also a prestigious engineering school with the striking motto: “Seeking Truth, Pursuing Innovation.” My curiosity, however, stopped there. Back then, I was more focused on “scores” than the actual nature of the institutions. In that year’s rankings, four Korean universities — Pohang University of Science and Technology, KAIST, Seoul National University and Yonsei University — made the top 200. With China having six universities in the list and Korea four, I naively concluded, “Considering China’s economic power and population, its universities aren’t performing much better than Korea’s.”I was way off the mark. I had underestimated Chinese universities just as they were beginning to rise. Last month, I came across a news report about Liang Wenfeng, founder of the Chinese AI startup DeepSeek, which mentioned that he was a Zhejiang University graduate. That prompted me to revisit the THE rankings. On last year’s list, Zhejiang University had climbed to 47th place — leaping more than 150 spots in less than 15 years. It now ranks higher than Seoul National University (62nd), Korea’s top-ranked institution. The transformation goes far beyond Zhejiang University. China’s flagship institutions, Tsinghua University (12th) and Peking University (13th), now lead Asia’s university rankings. The number of mainland Chinese universities in the top 200, excluding Hong Kong, has grown to 12. Meanwhile, Korea has just six. The gap is even starker in the Academic Ranking of World Universities, which emphasize research. Among the world’s top 100 universities, China has 14 — including Zhejiang University at 27th — while Korea has only one: Seoul National University at 86th.Perhaps even more striking is how China has successfully institutionalized university-industry collaboration and customized talent cultivation — concepts that remain little more than slogans in Korea. In 2018, Zhejiang University became the first in China to offer an undergraduate AI major. Today, 40 percent of DeepSeek’s engineers are Zhejiang graduates. More than 30 percent of master’s and Ph.D. graduates of Zhejiang’s computer science program have launched startups in Hangzhou, China, where the university is. Among them are the founders of DeepRobotics, a robotics manufacturer, and Manycore, a 3-D printing company — both regarded as part of Hangzhou’s “Six Little Dragons,” a cluster of promising AI startups. Much like Stanford University and Silicon Valley, Zhejiang University and Hangzhou’s AI ecosystem have grown in tandem, mirroring the symbiotic relationship between China’s universities and its tech sector.It is worth noting that China’s universities do not have a significantly longer history than Korea’s. Most of its elite institutions, including Peking University and Zhejiang University, were established in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. They also suffered severe setbacks during the Cultural Revolution, when intellectuals were persecuted en masse. After China’s economic reforms in the 1980s, its universities essentially restarted from the ground up. Yet, in just 30 to 40 years, they have caught up with their counterparts in the United States, Europe, and Japan.This meteoric rise would not have been possible without the Chinese Communist Party and government’s long-term policy commitment. In 1991, Deng Xiaoping announced the “211 Project,” aiming to develop 100 world-class universities by the 21st century. His successor, Jiang Zemin, launched the “985 Project,” allocating 1 percent of China’s total fiscal revenue to top universities, including those in the C9 League. Current Chinese President Xi Jinping has continued these initiatives through the “Double First-Class” project, which focuses funding and policy support on approximately 40 universities to help them develop world-class institutions and academic disciplines. Despite leadership transitions and changing environments, China has maintained its unwavering commitment to producing elite universities, concentrating resources on institutions with the potential to rise to global prominence.While China’s universities have surged forward, Korea’s have remained stagnant. It is not that the Korean government has ignored the issue. Programs such as Brain Korea 21 and the World Class University project sought to enhance research capabilities, while initiatives like LINC and CO-OP aimed at fostering industry-academia cooperation, and ACE, CK, and PRIME were designed to improve education quality. Yet these efforts yielded only temporary improvements while failing to bring about lasting structural change. With each new administration, policies shifted, and funding priorities changed under the pretext of fairness, regional balance and equity. More critically, since the 2010s, the political focus has shifted toward populist policies like “half-price tuition” (expanded state scholarships and tuition freezes), forcing universities into financial distress. Many institutions, struggling to stay afloat, have prioritized survival over research and education quality.Late last month, the Chinese government appointed Zhejiang University President Du Jiangfeng as a vice minister in the Ministry of Education — an apparent bid to replicate Zhejiang University’s success on a national scale. This should not simply be a cause for envy. Korea must urgently develop a strategy to rescue its universities from their current state of stagnation. If action is delayed any longer, Korean universities may lose their ability to fulfill their fundamental mission: producing groundbreaking research and training the next generation of leaders for society.