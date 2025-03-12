Political pressure on the Constitutional Court undermines national unity

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Political pressure on the Constitutional Court over the impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol is reaching new heights. Since Yoon was released from detention on March 8 following the Seoul Central District Court's decision to cancel his arrest warrant and the prosecution's withdrawal of its appeal, political forces have intensified their attempts to sway the court.On Tuesday, opposition lawmakers began a hunger strike demanding a swift ruling from the court, with Democratic Party (DP) lawmakers Park Heung-bae, Kim Moon-soo and Jeon Jin-sook shaving their heads in protest. Jeon even declared, "I will weave my hair into straw sandals and send them to the justices." Meanwhile, Rep. Park Ji-won issued an ominous warning: "If the ruling is not delivered by Friday [March 14], the country will be completely upended by protests for and against the impeachment this weekend."The ruling party has also escalated its actions. Lawmakers from the People Power Party (PPP) have begun one-man protests before the Constitutional Court, calling for the impeachment trial to be dismissed. At a March 1 rally in central Seoul, PPP lawmaker Seo Chun-ho threatened, "Everything must be torn down," in reference to the Constitutional Court. During the rally, a letter from former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, currently in detention, was read aloud, calling for the "immediate punishment" of Justices Moon Hyung-bae, Lee Mi-sun and Jung Gye-seon, whom he accused of leading the "unlawful impeachment trial."As the nation grapples with an economic downturn, diplomatic crises and security concerns following the Dec. 3 martial law incident, politicians — who should be stabilizing the country — are instead exacerbating divisions. In retaliation for the PPP’s criminal complaint against Corruption Investigation Office (CIO) chief Oh Dong-woon over allegations of unlawfully detaining the president, the DP and four other opposition parties have filed their own complaint with the CIO against Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung, accusing him of "conspiring to commit insurrection." Meanwhile, urgent national issues — including pension reform, the supplementary budget and inheritance tax revisions — have been neglected, leaving the public disillusioned with a political landscape dominated by endless partisan strife.President Yoon, whose actions set this crisis in motion, has made no effort to foster national unity since returning to the presidential residence. His clenched fist and deep bow to his supporters upon release only reinforced the image of a leader representing a faction rather than the entire nation. While the presidential office initially stated that Yoon would "humbly await the Constitutional Court’s ruling," he quickly resumed "residence politics" by meeting PPP interim leader Kwon Young-se and floor leader Kweon Seong-dong at his residence the very next day. This has fueled speculation that the ruling party’s aggressive response, including the criminal complaint against the CIO chief, is being driven by Yoon and his hardline supporters.On March 13, the Constitutional Court will issue rulings on the impeachment trials of Board of Audit and Inspection Chairman Choi Jae-hae and Seoul Central District Prosecutor Lee Chang-soo. Given the schedule, it is increasingly likely that the ruling on Yoon’s impeachment will be delayed, prolonging the political standoff. As political leaders continue to ignore the urgent need for national unity, tensions in the streets have reached dangerous levels. The police have announced plans to establish a "sterile zone" within 100 meters of the Constitutional Court on the day of Yoon’s ruling.Regardless of the trial’s outcome, political leaders must start considering how to heal national divisions rather than deepening them. It is imperative that they exercise restraint to prevent further turmoil.