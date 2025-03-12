U.S. move to designate South Korea as a 'sensitive country' must be countered with diplomacy

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

The U.S. is reportedly considering designating South Korea, one of its key allies, as a “sensitive country.” The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) regularly updates its list of sensitive countries based on national security concerns, nuclear non-proliferation, and counter-terrorism policies. This year, the DOE appears to be planning to include South Korea on that list. The U.S. has traditionally designated countries it perceives as threats, such as China, Russia, and North Korea, as sensitive countries. The fact that South Korea is even being discussed in this context is unprecedented. While no official announcement has been made, reports indicate that the DOE has instructed its affiliated national research institute to classify South Korea as a sensitive country starting on April 15, raising serious concerns.If South Korea is ultimately added to the list, its participation in DOE programs will be severely restricted. South Korean nationals wishing to visit related facilities would need to apply 45 days in advance and undergo a complex approval process. Such a designation would severely hinder cooperation between the two nations in rapidly evolving high-tech fields. Joint research initiatives, such as the AI research platform launched last year and the development of next-generation quantum computing, could face significant obstacles. Furthermore, ongoing discussions under the Trump administration regarding cooperation in the shipbuilding and naval sectors could be affected as well.Between 2021 and 2023, South Korea's investments in the U.S. totaled $80 billion, the highest among all countries. U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed interest in South Korea's participation in Alaska's natural gas development. Despite these strong economic ties, the U.S.'s decision to take such a hardline stance toward South Korea is believed to be linked to growing discussions about South Korea's potential nuclear capabilities in response to North Korea’s nuclear threats. The U.S., concerned about a potential nuclear domino effect in Northeast Asia, may be taking preemptive measures to curb South Korea’s nuclear ambitions.However, instead of pressuring an ally like South Korea, the U.S. should first address the root cause of the issue: North Korea’s nuclear program. Recent statements by Trump and other U.S. officials referring to North Korea as a “nuclear state” risk sending the wrong message to Pyongyang while exacerbating security concerns in South Korea. The U.S. must demonstrate its commitment to the nuclear umbrella it has promised South Korea, as that remains the most effective way to prevent nuclear proliferation. At the same time, South Korea should carefully weigh the consequences of pursuing nuclear armament, as it may lead to more risks than benefits.The South Korean government only began assessing the situation after media reports emerged, suggesting a lack of preparedness in monitoring U.S. policy shifts. Given the unpredictability of the Trump administration’s aggressive tactics, Seoul should not have been caught off guard. The DOE’s move may also be an extension of the country's “America First” policy aimed at prioritizing its own interests over those of allies. With about a month remaining before the DOE’s designation is officially announced, the South Korean government must take urgent diplomatic action to prevent this measure, which could strain bilateral relations.