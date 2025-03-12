 KBO games to hit the big screen for the next two seasons
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Baseball

print dictionary print

KBO games to hit the big screen for the next two seasons

Published: 12 Mar. 2025, 17:04
CJ CGV CEO Jeong Jong-min, left, and KBO Commissioner Heo Koo-Youn pose for a photo after signing an exclusive agreement to broadcast the 2025 and 2026 KBO seasons live on March 12. [YONHAP]

CJ CGV CEO Jeong Jong-min, left, and KBO Commissioner Heo Koo-Youn pose for a photo after signing an exclusive agreement to broadcast the 2025 and 2026 KBO seasons live on March 12. [YONHAP]

 
The Korean professional baseball league announced Wednesday it has signed an agreement with CGV to put games on the big screen over the next two seasons.
 
The KBO and CGV — a cinema chain under CJ Corporation — agreed to a deal that will put Opening Day games, two KBO regular-season games per week, All-Star Games and all postseason games at CGV theaters in the 2025 and 2026 seasons.
 

Related Article

 
The KBO and CGV had first signed a deal in June last year to show one regular-season game per week and all postseason games in the fall.
 
For this season, two out of five regular-season games will be selected for viewing every Sunday. For the season-opening weekend on March 22 and 23, two games each from both days will be available at CGV theaters.
 
For March 22, the games between the NC Dinos and the Kia Tigers, and the Doosan Bears and the SSG Landers will be screened. The following day, the Hanwha Eagles-KT Wiz showdown and the Kiwoom Heroes-Samsung Lions game will be played. Tickets for those four games will go on sale on CGV's mobile app and website at 11 a.m. next Tuesday.
 
The KBO also said it will select one player each month for the new "CGV Scene-Stealer Award" for creating dramatic moments on the field. To be voted on by fans, the winner will receive 1 million won ($690) in prize money, and a CGV movie and dining package for two.
 

Yonhap
tags KBO CGV All-Star Games

More in Baseball

KBO games to hit the big screen for the next two seasons

Dodgers' Korean rookie Kim Hye-seong to start season in minor leagues

Moon Dong-ju hits 99.2 mph in first appearance of KBO preseason

Kim Hye-seong hits his stride in Dodgers' spring win over Diamondbacks

Lee Jung-hoo extends spring training on-base streak to 10 games

Related Stories

KBO All-Star voting opens Wednesday

KBO cancels All-Star Game as Covid-19 cases climb

KBO gear goes on sale at Office Depot

Machado is second foreign player ever to top All-Star vote

Busan's Sajik Baseball Stadium to host 2023 KBO All-Star game
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)