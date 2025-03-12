KBO games to hit the big screen for the next two seasons

The Korean professional baseball league announced Wednesday it has signed an agreement with CGV to put games on the big screen over the next two seasons.The KBO and CGV — a cinema chain under CJ Corporation — agreed to a deal that will put Opening Day games, two KBO regular-season games per week, All-Star Games and all postseason games at CGV theaters in the 2025 and 2026 seasons.The KBO and CGV had first signed a deal in June last year to show one regular-season game per week and all postseason games in the fall.For this season, two out of five regular-season games will be selected for viewing every Sunday. For the season-opening weekend on March 22 and 23, two games each from both days will be available at CGV theaters.For March 22, the games between the NC Dinos and the Kia Tigers, and the Doosan Bears and the SSG Landers will be screened. The following day, the Hanwha Eagles-KT Wiz showdown and the Kiwoom Heroes-Samsung Lions game will be played. Tickets for those four games will go on sale on CGV's mobile app and website at 11 a.m. next Tuesday.The KBO also said it will select one player each month for the new "CGV Scene-Stealer Award" for creating dramatic moments on the field. To be voted on by fans, the winner will receive 1 million won ($690) in prize money, and a CGV movie and dining package for two.Yonhap