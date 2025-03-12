Bayern, PSG reach Champions League quarterfinals as Feyenoord are eliminated

Kim Min-jae and Bayern Munich have advanced to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League.The Korean defender played the full match as Bayern secured a 2-0 victory over fellow German side Bayer Leverkusen in the second leg of the round of 16 at BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, on Tuesday.Bayern, the 3-0 winners in the opening leg last week, will face the Italian club Inter Milan in the quarterfinals next month.Kim, who has been battling Achilles' heel problems this season, helped Bayern shut down Leverkusen for the second straight match.Paris Saint-Germain, with Korean midfielder Lee Kang-in coming off the bench in extra time, eliminated Liverpool on penalties at Anfield to also advance to the final eight Tuesday.After losing the opening leg 1-0, PSG pulled level in the aggregate score thanks to Ousmane Dembele's 12th-minute goal. The overall score remained even at 1-1 through 90 minutes of action and 30 minutes of extra time, sending the clubs to a shootout.PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made two saves while the first four PSG kickers all converted their shots for the win.Lee replaced Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the 101st minute after being benched in the opening leg.Also Tuesday, Inter Milan eliminated the Dutch team Feyenoord with a 4-1 aggregate win, following their 2-1 victory at San Siro in Milan.Feyenoord's Korean midfielder, Hwang In-beom, was not in the squad as he recovers from an undisclosed injury. Hwang, who has not played since early February, still made the Korean team for a pair of World Cup qualifying matches scheduled for March 20 and 25. Head coach Hong Myung-bo said Monday that he expects Hwang to return to action for Feyenoord this weekend and to be fit for international duty starting next week.Yonhap