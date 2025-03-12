Hong Myung-bo eyeing Jens Castrop for Korean national team

K League players 'tried too hard' to impress: Hong Myung-bo

Gwangju looking to overcome deficit in AFC Champions League Elite knockouts

Related Stories

Who is Marvin Park? La Liga’s Canary Islands connection to Korea

Korean citizenship may soon be more attainable for foreign children

Lim Hyo-jun actually became a Chinese national last year

3NY brings the best of Seoul Fashion Week to the Big Apple

NATO invites Yoon Suk-yeol as it looks beyond Europe