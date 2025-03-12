 Big shoulders, bold statements hit runway for Paris Fashion Week
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Big shoulders, bold statements hit runway for Paris Fashion Week

Published: 12 Mar. 2025, 14:51
Models present creations by designer Alessandro Michele as part of his Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Valentino during Paris Fashion Week in Paris on March 9. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Models present creations by designer Alessandro Michele as part of his Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Valentino during Paris Fashion Week in Paris on March 9. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Paris has spoken, and fashion’s final authority has laid down the law: This coming fall, it’s all about power shoulders, enveloping outerwear and a color palette that runs from somber to surreal.
 
If Milan softened up with romance and New York leaned into Y2K grunge, Paris countered with sartorial surety — a wardrobe built for the sharp, the serious and the spectacular. Coats are enormous, tailoring is back and drama is dialed up on every front.
 

Related Article

 
While trends may start in luxury, they quickly trickle down, as fast fashion companies like Zara, H&M and Shein race to transform runway spectacle into mass-market hits.
 
Here’s what ruled the runways:
 
If you thought last season’s outerwear was oversized, Paris just laughed in your face.
 
A model presents a creation by Louis Vuitton for the Womenswear Ready-to-wear Fall-Winter 2025/2026 collection as part of the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris on March 10. [AFP/YONHAP]

A model presents a creation by Louis Vuitton for the Womenswear Ready-to-wear Fall-Winter 2025/2026 collection as part of the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris on March 10. [AFP/YONHAP]

Models present creations by designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week in Paris on March 10. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Models present creations by designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week in Paris on March 10. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
This season, coats aren’t just big — they’re monstrous. At Louis Vuitton, Nicolas Ghesquiere sent out blanket coats with pannier-like hips, reminiscent of 19th-century railway travelers layering for the journey ahead.
 
Meanwhile, Balenciaga’s Demna reined in the theatrics to focus on pure, sculptural volume: wool coats, puffer-gown hybrids and structured trenches that redefined silhouette without gimmicks. Marine Serre, ever the sustainable innovator, crafted oversized outerwear from upcycled materials, proving excess and ethics can coexist.
 
Power shoulders are back, and they mean business.
 
Vittoria Ceretti upon arrival at the Balenciaga Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Paris, March 9. [AP/YONHAP]

Vittoria Ceretti upon arrival at the Balenciaga Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Paris, March 9. [AP/YONHAP]

 
At Givenchy, Sarah Burton’s debut delivered tailored coats with razor-sharp shoulders, softened only by impeccable drape. Victoria Beckham exaggerated the shoulder line on evening silhouettes, creating a statuesque effect. Loewe’s Jonathan Anderson played with distorted proportions, adding surrealist twists to a commanding frame. And at Saint Laurent, Anthony Vaccarello took the idea to its purest form, distilling power into sculpted, precise shoulders that framed every silhouette like armor.
 
The message? Whether you’re in a power suit or a party dress, take up space.
 
Color took a turn for the cinematic this season.
 
A model wears a creation as part of the Valentino Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Paris, March 9. [AP)/YONHAP]

A model wears a creation as part of the Valentino Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Paris, March 9. [AP)/YONHAP]

 
Valentino’s Alessandro Michele bathed his collection in deep, bloody red, reinforcing its intensity with a show set in a Lynchian restroom. Meanwhile, Akris explored blue — midnight, cobalt and cerulean dominated a collection that felt like a meditative study on fabric and light.
 
Alessandra Ambrosio upon arrival at the Balenciaga Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Paris, March 9. [AP/YONHAP]

Alessandra Ambrosio upon arrival at the Balenciaga Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Paris, March 9. [AP/YONHAP]

 
Balenciaga presented black as a statement rather than a default, stripping away excess and letting the depth of the shade do the talking.
 
The takeaway — Monochrome dressing is in, but it’s not minimal.
 
A quiet revolution in high fashion: the return of discreet, considered luxury. No screaming logos, no gimmicky hype — just clothes so well-made they speak for themselves.
 
Models present creations by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri as part of her Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Women's Wear collection show for fashion house Dior during Paris Fashion Week in Paris on March 4. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Models present creations by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri as part of her Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Women's Wear collection show for fashion house Dior during Paris Fashion Week in Paris on March 4. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
At Dior, Maria Grazia Chiuri reworked historical silhouettes into supremely wearable tailoring, proving craftsmanship is the ultimate flex.
 
An uncharacteristically restrained collection at Rick Owens focused on impeccable construction: bomber jackets lined with leather, laser-cut leather shorts mimicking chain mail and hoodies made of natural rubber that moved like liquid. This is luxury for those who know.
 
Tech-infused fashion isn’t new, but Coperni took it further with a runway staged as a '90s LAN party, complete with gaming influencers livestreaming the show.
 
The collection borrowed from cyberculture, with Tamagotchi-shaped bags, futuristic fabrics and anime-inspired styling.
 
Louis Vuitton collaborated with Kraftwerk on a limited-edition capsule inspired by "Trans-Europe Express," (1977) blending heritage travel motifs with futuristic detailing. Even Balenciaga got in on the game, crafting couture-worthy sportswear in collaboration with Puma.
 
The message? The future is interactive.
 
A model presents a creation by designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week in Paris on March 10. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

A model presents a creation by designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week in Paris on March 10. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
This season, femininity wasn’t soft — it was bold, aggressive and unapologetically exposed.
 
Designers stripped it back to its rawest form, literally in some cases. Rick Owens put models in structured outerwear, but left their chests bare, reinforcing a vision of sensual strength.
 
At Givenchy, sheer knit catsuits left little to the imagination, countered by razor-sharp tailoring. Valentino’s fever dream pushed sensuality further, with plunging necklines, sheer lace and corseted waists that oozed eroticism.
 
The theme mirrored the naked dress takeover at the Oscars days earlier, where sheer, body-revealing gowns dominated the red carpet.
 
But where Hollywood leaned ethereal, Paris went tougher — sheer fabrics paired with armor-like corsetry, exposed skin framed by rigid tailoring. At Chloe, aristocratic silhouettes became sensual with transparency, suggesting that power and vulnerability can — and should — coexist.
 
The message? Femininity, stripped of fragility, dressed for battle.
 
The last of the fashion capitals to show, Paris always has the final, snooty say on what’s hot and what’s not.
 
And this season, the message was clear: go big, be bold and invest in pieces that actually matter.
 
Whether it’s the presence of a power coat, the strength of a structured shoulder, or the quiet confidence of truly luxurious fabric, the best collections weren’t about trends — they were about statements. And in a world that feels increasingly uncertain, that kind of sartorial confidence is exactly what we need. 
 
AP
tags fashion week

More in World

U.S. factories likely to feel the pain from Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs

Big shoulders, bold statements hit runway for Paris Fashion Week

Voting ends in Greenland election dominated by Trump's control pledge

U.S. resumes military aid and intelligence sharing as Ukraine says it is open to a 30-day cease-fire

Israel kills 8 Palestinians in Gaza as Hamas says cease-fire talks resume

Related Stories

Chanel dazzles even without a designer in fall fashion show in Paris

Substance and style: Seoul Fashion Week 2025 F/W goes immersive for mass appeal

Fifty Fifty, KARD, Monsta X at Seoul Fashion Week — in pictures

Completing the 'Big 4'

Gucci’s new era begins in a deep green hue at Milan Fashion Week
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)