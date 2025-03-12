 Trump taps ex-ambassador to Thailand as assistant secretary of state for East Asia
Published: 12 Mar. 2025, 09:55
The State Department in Washington [YONHAP]

 
U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he will nominate a former ambassador to Thailand as the next assistant secretary of state for East Asia and the Pacific, a post that deals with a broad range of regional issues, including those on the Korean Peninsula.
 
Trump made the announcement on his plan to nominate Michael DeSombre for the State Department post, voicing confidence that DeSombre will "work incredibly hard" for the United States.
 

