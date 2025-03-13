 KHNP set to finalize deal on Czech nuclear power plant
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

KHNP set to finalize deal on Czech nuclear power plant

Published: 13 Mar. 2025, 18:52
The Dukovany nuclear power plant, where a Korean consortium led by Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power was selected as a preferred bidder to build at least two more reactors [YONHAP]

The Dukovany nuclear power plant, where a Korean consortium led by Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power was selected as a preferred bidder to build at least two more reactors [YONHAP]

 
Korea's state-run Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP) said Thursday negotiations with the Czech Republic's energy company for its nuclear power plant construction project are expected to be finalized later this month.
 
"We are in the final stage of the negotiations with the Czech client and are now fine-tuning details at a reasonable level," KHNP told Yonhap News Agency. "We are planning to conclude the talks within March and set the date for signing after considering other factors, including internal procedures and government reporting."
 

Related Article

KHNP has been in talks with the Czech Republic's Elektrarna Dukovany II since a KHNP-led Korean consortium was selected as the preferred bidder in July 2024 to build two reactors at the Dukovany power plant in the East European country.
 
While the two sides have reportedly reached an agreement on key points, such as the total project cost, they are still discussing specific issues, including the percentage of localization throughout the construction process.
 
If finalized, the deal, estimated at 24 trillion won ($16.7 billion), would mark Korea's first overseas nuclear power plant project since 2009, when KHNP won the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant contract in the United Arab Emirates.
 
KHNP settled an intellectual property dispute with U.S.-based Westinghouse in January, removing a major hurdle to the successful signing of the Czech project.
 
Westinghouse had previously claimed the Korean firm infringed on its intellectual property.

Yonhap
tags Korea Czech Dukovany KHNP nuclear reactor

More in Economy

DP passes bill mandating shareholder protections, PPP urges veto

KHNP set to finalize deal on Czech nuclear power plant

BOK hints at 2 more rate cuts with priority on growth this year

Korea hit as Trump's metal tariffs escalate global trade war

Cropped cultivation: Farmed land shrinks on Jeju

Related Stories

Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power submits bid for Czech reactor

KHNP to invest $40 million in Bill Gates' TerraPower

Doosan Enerbility begins manufacturing of core components for Shin-Hanul 3,4

Korea's Czech nuclear project bid derailed by U.S. government

Czech anti-monopoly office prohibits nuclear power contract signing amid appeals
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)