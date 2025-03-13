Hana gets cooking on meal donation program for youth caregivers
Published: 13 Mar. 2025, 17:51
- SHIN HA-NEE
Hana Financial Group launched a meal program to support young caregivers, the group said Thursday.
Under the program, Hana will provide lunch boxes for entire families once every week for 1,111 households nationwide.
The goal is to offer nutritious meals for young caregivers who take on caregiving responsibilities for family members. Hana plans to prioritize children and teenagers from low-income households in the selection made based on recommendations from local governments.
The program will also offer mentoring sessions for households with young caregivers in collaboration with relevant organizations to help them with potential psychological and emotional challenges.
Hana Financial Group CEO and Chairman Ham Young-joo kicked off the program on Wednesday by giving out lunch boxes and school supply gift sets for young caregivers in the greater Seoul area.
Ham personally delivered a lunch box and a gift set to a nine-year-old who has been caring for his parents, who are struggling with health issues.
“Hana hopes to be another family for children and teenagers who are caring for their family at an age that they should be receiving care so that they can grow healthy and supported,” said Ham.
