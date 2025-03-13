Doosan Enerbility secures $1.5 billion deals for power plants in Saudi Arabia
Published: 13 Mar. 2025, 11:02
-
- SARAH CHEA
- [email protected]
Doosan Enerbility has sealed two deals worth $1.5 billion to build combined-cycle power plants in Saudi Arabia.
The deals include a $774 million agreement for the Rumah #1 project and a $770 million agreement for the Nairyah #1 project, both aiming to construct 1,800-megawatt combined-cycle power plants in northeastern Riyadh, the Korean company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.
Doosan will oversee the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of the projects, covering the entire process from design to material supply, installation and commissioning.
Construction is scheduled for completion on May 31, 2028.
BY SARAH CHEA [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)