Five carmakers to recall over 15,000 vehicles for faulty parts

Mercedes-Benz Korea, Volkswagen Group Korea, Toyota Motor Korea and two other carmakers will voluntarily recall over 15,000 vehicles due to faulty components, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said Thursday.The five companies, including Stellantis Korea and Ford Sales & Service Korea, are recalling a combined 15,671 units of 11 different models, the ministry said.Mercedes-Benz will recall 4,289 units of two models, including the S580 4MATIC, due to a software error in the engine control unit.Volkswagen found a brake control system software issue affecting 4,226 units of the Audi Q4 40 e-tron and another model, while 2,722 units of Toyota's Sienna Hybrid were found to have improper fastening of third-row seat belts.In the case of Stellantis, 1,731 units of the Chrysler 300C were found to have insufficient durability in their fuel pump components, and Ford reported a door control module software error in 1,535 units of the Nautilus.Yonhap