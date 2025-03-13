Global brands, buyers gather for Seoul Indie Beauty Show
Published: 13 Mar. 2025, 18:28
Visitors demo a virtual makeup experience during Seoul Indie Beauty Show 2025 at Coex Magok in Gangseo District, western Seoul, on March 13.
The show, which runs from March 13 through 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., aims to connect international buyers, brands and tourists, with exhibitors including Estella, Hanjin Group and Selvatico.
