Gov't to provide $42.1 million worth of export vouchers to SMEs this year
Published: 13 Mar. 2025, 09:33
Seoul will provide 61.1 billion won ($42.1 million) worth of export vouchers to some 1,300 Korean companies this year to help them respond to global trade uncertainty, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said Thursday.
The planned amount marks a 9 percent increase from 56.1 billion won offered last year, according to the Industry Ministry.
Export vouchers are part of a government program that allows small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to freely use some 7,200 export-related services, such as business consultations and assistance in overseas market expansion and exploration.
"We believe our exporting SMEs can overcome the heightened uncertainty in the global trade market if they diversify their export items and destinations," Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun said.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
