Korea urged to work with Japan on birthrates, AI, immigration at KITA conference
Published: 13 Mar. 2025, 18:38 Updated: 13 Mar. 2025, 19:18
- LEE JAE-LIM
Business leaders from Korea and Japan emphasized deepening economic ties to tackle the two nations' shared challenges in aging populations, renewable energy development and decarbonization at a trade conference co-hosted by the Korea International Trade Association (KITA).
KITA Executive Vice Chairman Lee In-ho and Korea’s chair at the Korea-Japan New Industrial Trade Conference emphasized the significance of the 60th anniversary of Korea-Japan diplomatic normalization and their collaboration across economic, cultural and human exchanges.
“Korea and Japan share challenges that are difficult to resolve independently, such as low birthrates, aging populations, securing future energy sources and building a decarbonized society,” Lee said at the 25th iteration in central Seoul on Thursday. “We must embrace new perspectives and ideas to find wise solutions together.”
Hyundai Motor Executive Vice President Kim Yong-tae proposed policy coordination and standardization to expand the hydrogen market and reduce related costs.
Haru Kajiki, vice president of corporate planning at ANA Holdings, called for policy measures such as streamlining immigration reviews to boost tourism, as well as strategies to address labor shortages, rising health care and elderly care demands, AI and robotics development.
The discussions from the conference will be presented as agenda items at the upcoming 57th Korea-Japan Business Leaders Conference, set to be held in May in Seoul.
The Korea-Japan New Industrial Trade Conference is held annually, co-hosted by KITA, Korea-Japan Economic Association and Japan-Korea Economic Association, where business leaders from both countries convene to discuss current economic issues and cooperation strategies to foster industrial growth.
