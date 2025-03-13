MINI launches three new EVs, in three sizes, with OLED screens
Published: 13 Mar. 2025, 18:22 Updated: 13 Mar. 2025, 19:15
- CHO YONG-JUN
MINI Korea launched three new EVs to the Korean market — coming in small, medium and large sizes.
“We want MINI to be more than just transport, to add fun to the driving experience alongside practicality,” Han Dong-yul, BMW Korea’s head of corporate and product communications, said during Thursday's launch event at the BMW driving center in Incheon. “We want to be a brand that puts a smile on our customers' faces.”
The smallest of the bunch, MINI Cooper, is 3,865 millimeters (152 inches) long, followed by the Aceman at 4,085 millimeters and the Countryman measuring 4,445 millimeters.
The electric Countryman uses Contemporary Amperex Technology's (CATL) battery while the Cooper and Aceman use Svolt's battery. CATL, with a market share of 37.9 percent, was the No. 1 battery maker in 2024, according to data compiled by SNE Research. Svolt did not make the Top 10.
The All-Electric MINI Cooper comes at 52.5 million won and 218 mechanical horsepower with the same battery size, while the MINI Countryman starts at 56.7 million won for the front-wheel-drive model and 63.1 million won for the all-wheel drive model, producing 313 mechanical horsepower. All MINI Countryman come with a 66.5-kilowatt-hour battery, but the all-wheel drive models can push the vehicle from zero to 62 miles per hour in just 5.6 seconds.
The MINI Cooper experienced an immense boost in range to 300 kilometers of range over the preceding MINI Electric.
“The MINI Electric, despite its short 159 kilometers of range, managed to sell 1,476 units and showed the potential of city EV,” MINI Korea product manager Jeong Seo-eun said. “The new All-Electric MINI Cooper now almost doubles its range.”
All three electric MINI are equipped with a unique circular organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display. The OLED screen, 240 millimeters in diameter, is manufactured by Samsung Display and acts as a combination of infotainment and speedometer. While the MINI, doesn’t come with a conventional speedometer, it does include a head-up display that shows speed and other information.
MINI, having just sold 761 vehicles in 2005 during its launch year in Korea, has sold a total of 126,113 vehicles in the last 20 years. This is a significant achievement in Korea, a country where hatchbacks are not preferred — Hyundai Motor does not sell its competing i20 on its own turf.
In celebration of the 20th anniversary of MINI in Korea, the automaker also introduced a special commemorative emblem, designed with hangul lettering, and teased the release of limited-edition vehicles.
