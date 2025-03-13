 Make Homeplus great again: Amcham partners with chain under 'Buy America' initiative
Make Homeplus great again: Amcham partners with chain under 'Buy America' initiative

Published: 13 Mar. 2025, 18:13
From left, Lisa Allen, director of the agricultural trade office at the U.S. Embassy in Seoul; James Kim, chairman and CEO of the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea (Amcham); Jo Ju-yeon, Homeplus CEO; and Mark Dries, agricultural minister-counselor at the U.S. Embassy in Seoul take a commemorative photo at the "Buy America" Homeplus-Amcham MOU Signing Ceremony at Homeplus' headquarters in Gangseo District, western Seoul, on March 13. [HOMEPLUS]

From left, Lisa Allen, director of the agricultural trade office at the U.S. Embassy in Seoul; James Kim, chairman and CEO of the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea (Amcham); Jo Ju-yeon, Homeplus CEO; and Mark Dries, agricultural minister-counselor at the U.S. Embassy in Seoul take a commemorative photo after a signing ceremony at Homeplus' headquarters in Gangseo District, western Seoul, on March 13.
 
Homeplus is set to launch an international food fair in April, featuring discounted U.S. products, which AmCham will support by streamlining the import process in collaboration with government agencies under a new partnership.
 
The two firms signed a memorandum of understanding at Homeplus' headquarters in Gangseo District, western Seoul, with James Kim, chairman and CEO of Amcham, and Homeplus CEO Jo Ju-yeon in attendance.
 
The two will continue to explore opportunities to collaborate on trade and the import of U.S. products under the partnership, which is the first of AmCham’s "Buy America" campaign.
