Red day at Emart: Spring food sale begins

Models present a range of food items for Emart's spring sale at the hypermarket's Yongsan branch on March 13. [YONHAP]

The sale, running through March 20, extends to tomatoes, strawberries and various kinds of vegetables. The cost of agricultural products, along with marine and livestock goods, jumped 1 percent in February from the previous month, following a sharper 1.9 percent rise in January. The fresh food price index, which includes 55 food items with high price volatility depending on seasonal and weather conditions, fell 1.4 percent from a year ago, the first yearly drop since March 2022.
