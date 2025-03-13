Red day at Emart: Spring food sale begins

Models present a range of food items for Emart's spring sale at the supermarket's Yongsan branch on March 13.The sale, running through March 20, extends to tomatoes, strawberries and various kinds of vegetables. The cost of agricultural products, along with marine and livestock goods, jumped 1 percent in February from the previous month, following a sharper 1.9 percent rise in January. The fresh food price index, which includes 55 food items with high price volatility depending on seasonal and weather conditions, fell 1.4 percent from a year ago, the first yearly drop since March 2022.