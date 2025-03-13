Travel to China jumps 60 percent after visa-free entry begins
Published: 13 Mar. 2025, 18:16 Updated: 13 Mar. 2025, 18:27
An employee works at the headquarters of Yellow Balloon Tour on March 13.
Travel agencies are strengthening their Chinese packages as tourism from Korea to its neighbor grows more popular. From November of last year, when China began allowing Korean citizens visa-free entry, to January of this year, 647,901 Koreans traveled to the country, an increase of 60.6 percent from the same period a year ago, according to data from the Ministry of Justice.
